NPR says it’s leaving Twitter

National Public Radio (NPR) is quitting Twitter.

The outlet announced on Wednesday morning it would let its accounts go dormant and no longer publish its work on the social media platform, citing a recent decision by CEO Elon Musk to label it as state-affiliated media.

“We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence,” the outlet said in a statement to The Hill. “We are turning away from Twitter but not from our audiences and communities.”

“There are plenty of ways to stay connected and keep up with NPR’s news, music, and cultural content,” the statement continued.

Last week, Twitter under Musk had labeled a number of media outlets that receive some public funding with a “state-affiliated media” label — a descriptor typically reserved for propaganda outlets like RT and China’s Xinhua. NPR responded by ceasing tweets from its primary account, which carries more than 8 million followers.

Twitter over the weekend dropped the “state-affiliated” label and changed it to say “government funded,” after widespread pushback, including from the White House, which vouched for NPR’s editorial independence from government.

The outlet also updated its bio on the platform to read “NPR is an independent news organization committed to informing the public about the world around us. You can find us every other place you read the news.”

The majority of NPR’s funding comes from private sponsorships and user contributions while receiving a smaller portion of their financing from the federal government and member stations.

The outlet has long been a target of the political right, with critics panning what they say is a left-leaning bias and penchant for catering to affluent, usually highly educated and liberal audience.

The spat with NPR is just the latest controversy Musk has stirred since acquiring the social media company last year.