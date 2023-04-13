Brian Stelter planning new book on Fox News

Former CNN media critic Brian Stelter is planning to write a book about Fox News, he told The Hill.

“Network of Lies” promises to provide a “an even more explosive account of the network’s blatant attempts to manipulate the truth, mislead the public, and influence our elections,” according to a description of the title. It will be published by Simon & Schuster.

In 2020, Stelter published “Hoax,” a book about former president Trump and his relationship with the network.

Fox is currently fighting a $1.6 billion defamation claim from Dominion, which alleges the network knowingly aired false information about its software being promoted by Trump and his allies. Fox has defended itself on First Amendment grounds and a trial in the case is slated to begin next week.

Stelter, who recently inked a deal with Vanity Fair to cover the trial, has written and opined on Fox, its inner workings, and its influence over American politics for years.

“The recent revelations about Fox News and Donald Trump are nothing short of astonishing, with direct impacts on the next election, the First Amendment and our democratic values,” Stelter told The Hill of his new project. “This scandal cries out for a nonfiction examination.”

A former New York Times media reporter, Stelter hosted CNN’s long-running media affairs program “Reliable Sources” for nearly a decade before it was canceled by new network president Chris Licht, a move that saw Stelter ousted from the anchor chair.

He has since taken a fellowship at Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.

“Network of Lies” is slated for publication in November.

Updated: 12:30 p.m.