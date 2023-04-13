trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Brian Stelter planning new book on Fox News

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/13/23 12:18 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/13/23 12:18 PM ET
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Former CNN media critic Brian Stelter is planning to write a book about Fox News, he told The Hill.

“Network of Lies” promises to provide a “an even more explosive account of the network’s blatant attempts to manipulate the truth, mislead the public, and influence our elections,” according to a description of the title. It will be published by Simon & Schuster.

In 2020, Stelter published “Hoax,” a book about former president Trump and his relationship with the network.

Fox is currently fighting a $1.6 billion defamation claim from Dominion, which alleges the network knowingly aired false information about its software being promoted by Trump and his allies. Fox has defended itself on First Amendment grounds and a trial in the case is slated to begin next week.

Stelter, who recently inked a deal with Vanity Fair to cover the trial, has written and opined on Fox, its inner workings, and its influence over American politics for years.

“The recent revelations about Fox News and Donald Trump are nothing short of astonishing, with direct impacts on the next election, the First Amendment and our democratic values,” Stelter told The Hill of his new project. “This scandal cries out for a nonfiction examination.”

A former New York Times media reporter, Stelter hosted CNN’s long-running media affairs program “Reliable Sources” for nearly a decade before it was canceled by new network president Chris Licht, a move that saw Stelter ousted from the anchor chair.

He has since taken a fellowship at Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy.

“Network of Lies” is slated for publication in November.

Updated: 12:30 p.m.

Tags Brian Stelter Donald Trump

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  2. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  3. Pelosi on calls for Feinstein to resign: ‘I’ve never seen them go after a ...
  4. Florida lightning strike results in groundbreaking find, researcher ...
  5. PBS leaving Twitter after NPR departure
  6. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  7. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  8. DOJ to ask Supreme Court to pause abortion pill restrictions from taking effect
  9. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  10. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  11. Friend says documents leaker was military base employee: Washington Post
  12. Schwarzenegger accidentally fills in LA service trench, city says
  13. NOAA issues El Niño watch: Here’s where and when we will feel the impact
  14. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  15. Five lawmakers shaping the House GOP majority over the first 100 days
  16. Investigators ‘getting close’ to identifying US intelligence leaker: Biden
  17. House Democrats call for Feinstein to resign
  18. When will we restart federal student loan payments?
Load more

Video

See all Video