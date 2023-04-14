trending:

Elon Musk to sit with Fox’s Tucker Carlson for exclusive interview

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/14/23 12:42 PM ET
Fox News host Tucker Carlson will air an extensive interview with tech mogul Elon Musk on his primetime show next week, the network announced on Friday.

During the interview, which will span two nights on Monday and Tuesday, Musk will “discuss the controversy surrounding artificial intelligence and how it could change the planet forever,” Fox said in its announcement.

“He will also share the inside story on Twitter and the drastic changes he is making to the social media platform, as well as the future of Tesla and the latest SpaceX launch,” the network said.

Musk and Carlson are both controversial yet highly influential figures on the right. Musk has earned headlines in recent weeks over a decision to slap a “government-funded” label on a number of news organizations using Twitter, including National Public Radio, prompting the network to leave the platform.

The sit-down with Musk is the second high-profile interview in as many weeks for Carlson, Fox’s top-rated primetime host. Earlier this week, Carlson aired an extensive interview with former President Trump, who railed against Democrats and his recent indictment by a district attorney in Manhattan.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

