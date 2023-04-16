trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Fox News host previously barred from reporting on Dominion suit says he will cover trial ‘fair and down the middle’

by Lauren Sforza - 04/16/23 3:00 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 04/16/23 3:00 PM ET
FILE – This April 25, 2012 file photo shows journalist Howard Kurtz at the world premiere of “Knife Fight” during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

Fox’s Howard Kurtz said on his “Media Buzz” show on Sunday that he will cover the lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems filed against Fox “fair and down the middle,” after previously saying he could not cover it.

“The trial on the high profile Dominion voting systems lawsuit against Fox begins tomorrow in Delaware and let’s face it, much of the mainstream media is rather openly rooting for Fox to lose,” Kurtz said.

“I can assure you that I will provide fair and down the middle coverage of this $1.6 billion suit about coverage of false election fraud claims in 2020, despite the fact that I work here and with that, it’s been a very rough week for Fox,” he said.

Dominion Voting Systems is seeking a $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox, alleging that the news network defamed the company by broadcasting former President Trump’s and his allies’ claims that the company’s machines were used for election fraud in the 2020 election. Court documents show that top Fox executives and news hosts privately dismissed those claims even though they still aired the claims.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis sanctioned Fox last week for withholding evidence in the ongoing lawsuit, just days before the lawsuit is set to go to trial on Monday.

The Hill has reached out to Fox for comment.

Kurtz said on his show in February that Fox was not letting him cover the lawsuit “at least for now,” but has since commented on the ongoing legal battle, saying in March that the lawsuit was a “major test of the First Amendment.”

“Some of you have been asking why I’m not covering the Dominion voting machines case against Fox involving the unproven claims of election fraud in 2020,” Kurtz said in February. “It’s absolutely a fair question. I believe I should be covering it, it’s a major media story, given my role here at Fox.”

Tags Dominion Voting Systems Eric Davis Fox News Howard Kurtz Howard Kurtz

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Graham calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's praise of US intelligence leaker ...
  2. DeSantis super PAC in new ad: ‘‘What happened to Donald Trump?’
  3. Chris Christie: Trump investigations make GOP primary win ‘uncertain’
  4. Is there a worldwide run on the Bank of the United States of America?
  5. Newsom faces political minefield with calls for Feinstein to resign
  6. Clarence Thomas should follow the Abe Fortas precedent and resign gracefully
  7. Here’s what it takes to be middle class
  8. Harris steps into spotlight on abortion, guns
  9. Fox News host previously barred from reporting on Dominion suit says he will ...
  10. Cassidy says Biden and Trump have ‘same plan’ on Social Security, ‘which ...
  11. Mace says overturning Roe ‘changed the entire electoral environment’ in 2022
  12. Florists’ free speech: Liberals in Tennessee appear to be making the case for ...
  13. ‘Totally alarmist’: Senate Republican downplays precedent set by Texas ...
  14. Trump lawyer recuses himself from classified documents case: report
  15. The Memo: GOP ignores warning signs on abortion
  16. Press conferences now extinct as Biden lets TikTokers do the talking
  17. Mace criticizes GOP for being ‘silent’ on abortion, guns
  18. Gingrich calls Biden ‘weak’ but acknowledges ‘enormous power’ of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video