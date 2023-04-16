Fox News host previously barred from reporting on Dominion suit says he will cover trial ‘fair and down the middle’

Fox’s Howard Kurtz said on his “Media Buzz” show on Sunday that he will cover the lawsuit Dominion Voting Systems filed against Fox “fair and down the middle,” after previously saying he could not cover it.

“The trial on the high profile Dominion voting systems lawsuit against Fox begins tomorrow in Delaware and let’s face it, much of the mainstream media is rather openly rooting for Fox to lose,” Kurtz said.

“I can assure you that I will provide fair and down the middle coverage of this $1.6 billion suit about coverage of false election fraud claims in 2020, despite the fact that I work here and with that, it’s been a very rough week for Fox,” he said.

Dominion Voting Systems is seeking a $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox, alleging that the news network defamed the company by broadcasting former President Trump’s and his allies’ claims that the company’s machines were used for election fraud in the 2020 election. Court documents show that top Fox executives and news hosts privately dismissed those claims even though they still aired the claims.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis sanctioned Fox last week for withholding evidence in the ongoing lawsuit, just days before the lawsuit is set to go to trial on Monday.

The Hill has reached out to Fox for comment.

Kurtz said on his show in February that Fox was not letting him cover the lawsuit “at least for now,” but has since commented on the ongoing legal battle, saying in March that the lawsuit was a “major test of the First Amendment.”

“Some of you have been asking why I’m not covering the Dominion voting machines case against Fox involving the unproven claims of election fraud in 2020,” Kurtz said in February. “It’s absolutely a fair question. I believe I should be covering it, it’s a major media story, given my role here at Fox.”