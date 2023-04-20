trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

BuzzFeed News shutting down

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/20/23 11:39 AM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/20/23 11:39 AM ET

BuzzFeed is shutting down its news division.

In a memo to staff obtained by CNN, BuzzFeed Chief Executive Jonah Peretti said the company would lay off about 15 percent of its workforce as part of that shuttering.

Peretti called the decision “deeply painful,” in his memo and cited “a tech recession” and “a tough economy” as factors leading to the major cost-cutting measure.

“Additionally I made the decision to over invest in BuzzFeed News because I love their work and mission so much,” Peretti said. “This made me slow to accept that the big platforms wouldn’t provide the distribution and financial support required to support premium, free journalism purpose built for social media.”

BuzzFeed has long been known as a news, quiz and games website that has struggled to stay profitable among a changing media landscape. It is one of a handful of major news and tech companies to slash jobs in recent months.

BuzzFeed last made headlines in January when Peretti announced plans to use artificial intelligence in the coming months to create content on the site.

Tags BuzzFeed Jonah Peretti layoffs

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease, set up reform push
  2. House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports ...
  3. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  4. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  5. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  6. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  7. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  8. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  9. Dan Bongino out at Fox News
  10. Five takeaways from the Fox News-Dominion settlement
  11. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over debunked 2020 election data
  12. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
  13. Durbin asks Roberts to testify in Congress amid Thomas controversy
  14. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  15. SpaceX’s Starship explodes after launch of test flight — but that wasn’t ...
  16. Oklahoma official accused of making racist remarks, threats against reporters ...
  17. IRS supervisor: Biden administration mishandling Hunter Biden investigation
  18. Van Jones advises DeSantis to go after Trump’s looks, family
Load more

Video

See all Video