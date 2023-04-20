trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/20/23 12:19 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/20/23 12:19 PM ET

Fox News has parted ways with firebrand political commentator Dan Bongino.

The network said in a statement on Thursday, “we thank Dan for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors.”

A former U.S. Secret Service agent who had become know for his sharp defenses of former President Trump while a regular on Fox’s prime-time shows in recent years, Bongino was granted an hourlong Saturday evening program on Fox in 2021. The network said his last show was April 15.

Fox said it would air a program hosted by Lawrence Jones in its place on Saturday nights for the time being and an encore of comedian Greg Gutfeld’s program would air this weekend only.

A new permanent schedule “will be announced in the coming weeks,” the network said.

Tags Dan Bongino Dan Bongino Fox News Greg Gutfeld Greg Gutfeld Lawrence Jones

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin slams Biden for ‘deficiency of leadership,’ applauds McCarthy debt ...
  2. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  3. House Republicans pass bill to ban transgender women, girls from school sports ...
  4. Thomas’s ethics issues stir GOP unease
  5. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  6. Trump may stay away from rape trial to ease NYC traffic jams, lawyer says
  7. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  8. Greene vs Green: silencing sparks round of GOP infighting
  9. Leaks stir GOP outrage over US troops at embassy in Ukraine
  10. Durbin asks Roberts to testify in Congress amid Thomas controversy
  11. My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell ordered to pay $5M over debunked 2020 election data
  12. Marjorie Taylor Greene silenced in committee after accusing Mayorkas of lying
  13. Washington state lawmakers pass ban on semi-automatic rifles
  14. IRS supervisor: Biden administration mishandling Hunter Biden investigation
  15. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  16. ‘Resupply is not an option’: Lawmakers wargame Chinese invasion of Taiwan
  17. ‘Blueprint to devastate hard-working American families:’ White House bashes ...
  18. House GOP’s long-awaited debt limit bill features $1.5T increase
Load more

Video

See all Video