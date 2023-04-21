Kari Lake says she told ‘Morning Joe’ hosts to stop ‘badmouthing’ her

Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she confronted the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” at an airport in Florida this week.

“I happened to be at the airport in Palm Beach and I happened to see Joe Scarborough … and I told him I just wanted to introduce myself because you guys spend a lot of time badmouthing me on your show and I just wanted to put the human being the face that you guys kind of go after,” Lake said on a recent episode of Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast and streaming show.

As Lake told the story, Bannon played for his audience b-roll showing Lake meeting Scarborough and his co-host and wife, Mika Brzezinski.

The video shows Lake and Brzezinski shaking hands and talking with Scarborough standing nearby.

“And Mika was not very pleasant,” Lake said, accusing the host of briefly recording the interaction.

“I just said look, I’m the person behind the face you guys like to bash 24/7, and that’s okay, but I just wanted to introduce myself,” Lake said.

Lake, a close ally of former president Trump, made attacks on the media a hallmark of her failed campaign for governor of Arizona. She has made unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in Trump’s loss in 2020 and her loss in last year’s Arizona governor election.

Scarborough and Brzezinski have made a name for themselves in the cable news business with their sharp criticisms of Trump and his political allies.

Scarborough last November mocked Lake over her rhetoric, saying the statements she has made about the integrity of elections are a threat to democracy.