GOP senator criticizes Fox News interviews with Trump 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/24/23 9:55 AM ET
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) has not been pleased with a number of interviews Fox News hosts and pundits have conducted with former President Trump in recent weeks.

“In recent weeks I’ve watched 3hrs of FOX interviews of Trump All I hear is history,” Grassley tweeted on Sunday night. “Why hv hannity tucker and levin never asked him abt future WHAT TRUMP WANTS TO ACCOMPLISH IN HIS NEXT TERM. Elections are abt the future not the past.”

Since announcing his bid for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, Trump has sat with hosts Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Mark Levin for wide-ranging interviews.

During his conversation with Levin, which aired over the weekend, Trump compared himself to former President Nixon, saying that unlike Nixon, he has support within the Republican party in Congress.

The relationship between Trump and Fox is being closely watched ahead of the 2024 GOP primary. The former president has publicly blasted the network and its leadership over its coverage of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Fox last week agreed to pay Dominion Voting Systems nearly $1 billion in settlement money in connection with claims made on the network pushed by Trump and his allies about the company’s software in the 2020 election.

Grassley initially criticized Trump for refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election, accusing him of “poor leadership” and “extreme, aggressive and irresponsible” language but has also shown support for the former president, appearing with him at a campaign rally in October 2021.

