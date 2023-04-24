trending:

Tucker Carlson’s last segment before exit: ‘We’ll be back’

by Stephen Neukam - 04/24/23 12:56 PM ET
Tucker Carlson, who parted ways with Fox News on Monday in a move that shocked the political media landscape, concluded what ended up being his final segment as host on the cable news channel by telling viewers he would return this week.

“We’ll be back on Monday,” Carlson, the top-rated cable news host in the country, said at the end of his broadcast last Friday. “In the meantime, have the best weekend with the ones that you love and we’ll see you then.”

The surprise announcement from Fox News on Monday said Carlson and the network had “agreed” to part ways.

The departure came less than a week after the company settled a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million over the network’s coverage of former President Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Carlson, whose show was Fox’s top-rated prime-time programming with an average of more than 3 million viewers a night, focused his final show on stories about the Biden administration’s housing policies, Hunter Biden and the shooter that killed three children and three adults in Tennessee last month.

The unexpected departure of Carlson from Fox News sent an earthquake through the political media landscape, and it was followed by the news that Don Lemon, a morning show host on CNN, was cut by his network on Monday.

