‘The View’ audience breaks out in cheers after hearing Tucker Carlson leaving Fox 

by Julia Mueller - 04/24/23 2:38 PM ET
The audience of ABC’s daytime political talk show “The View” applauded on Monday after its hosts broke the news that Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting ways. 

“Word has just come down that Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” said actress and co-host Whoopi Goldberg, prompting applause from the audience. She threw her hands up and led her co-hosts in a “wave.” 

Co-host Ana Navarro then prompted the crowd to join a short rendition of Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

“I don’t think anyone likes to celebrate the demise of someone’s career,” said co-host Sunny Hostin, “But he is responsible for the degradation that we see, somewhat, of our democracy in this country.” 

“He’s been the biggest purveyor of pro-Russia talking points,” co-host Alyssa Farrah-Griffin, a former White House communications director under former President Trump, said of Carlson. “So it’s a good day for the Ukrainian people.”

Fox announced on Monday that Carlson and the network “mutually agreed” to go separate ways, effective immediately. Carlson’s final show was last Friday, and an interim show will be held with rotating hosts until a replacement is found. 

Also on Monday, longtime CNN host Don Lemon said he’d been fired by CNN.

