Trump Jr. slams Fox News over Carlson exit: This ‘changes things permanently’

by Julia Mueller - 04/24/23 3:20 PM ET
Donald Trump Jr. on Monday said Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News “changes things permanently” after the network announced it was parting ways with its primetime star.

“I mean, I think it changes things permanently. That’s one of the few voices in the Republican party that would call out the nonsense from GOP senators, governors and otherwise. You know, an actual thought leader in conservatism,” Trump Jr. told conservative activist and podcast host Charlie Kirk on “The Charlie Kirk Show.”

Trump Jr. called the move “actually mind-blowing” and lauded Carlson as a “once-in-a-generation type talent.”

“I hope whatever he does, he continues to be that voice for conservatism because, again, he’s one of the few people pushing those boundaries,” Trump Jr. said. 

Fox News on Monday announced it had mutually agreed with Carlson to go separate ways, effective immediately — meaning Carlson’s last show aired last Friday.

A rotating cast of personalities will host the 8 p.m. show until a replacement is found. Shares of Fox Corporation fell Monday after the announcement.

Also on Monday, longtime CNN host Don Lemon said he’d been fired by CNN.

Former President Trump on Monday afternoon celebrated Lemon’s departure from the network in a post on his Truth Social account, but hadn’t yet commented on Carlson’s exit as of 3 p.m.

