Glenn Beck says Carlson’s exit ‘a suicidal move for Fox’

Former Fox News host Glenn Beck criticized the network over its shocking decision to part ways with primetime pundit Tucker Carlson.

“Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News. Now, I don’t know what that means. You know, we’re in wild speculation territory,” Beck said on his BlazeTV program, noting the timing following Fox’s nearly $800 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems last week.

“You know, could be that he was fired because of, you know, they just paid out, you know, almost a billion dollars and they don’t want any chance of anything, but that’s suicidal. To me, this is a suicidal move for Fox,” he said. “If it’s their move.”

Fox suddenly announced on Monday it was parting ways with Carlson. The network did not provide further comment on the host’s departure beyond a statement thanking him for his contributions to the network and announcing his final show was last Friday.

“We have some news from within our Fox family,” Fox anchor Harris Faulkner said on the air Monday as the news broke. “Fox News media and Tucker Carlson have mutually agreed to part ways.”

Beck, a longtime conservative commentator, left his gig hosting a Fox show in 2011. He recently appeared on Carlson’s program to discuss former President Trump’s surrender to authorities in New York after an indictment by a grand jury.

Beck is among a number of high-profile figures on the right who have blasted Fox over parting ways with Carlson.

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly said it was a “terrible move,” while Donald Trump Jr. said it “changes things permanently.”