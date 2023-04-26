Former Fox News producer’s lawyer says Jan. 6 special counsel interested in tapes

A lawyer for a former Fox News producer now suing the network says the special counsel investigating former President Trump is interested in tapes she says she has of conversations inside the network around the time of the 2020 election.

Gerry Filippatos, an attorney for Abby Grossberg, told CNN that he has given special counsel Jack Smith a spreadsheet detailing some 90 audiotapes Grossberg has as Smith investigates efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Grossberg, who was fired earlier this year by Fox News and is suing the network alleging a hostile work environment, this week shared some of her audio recordings with MSNBC, including one that shows Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) explaining to Fox host Maria Bartiromo how Republicans could delay the certification of President Biden’s victory.

Fox last week agreed to pay $787 million to Dominion Voting Systems to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by the company in connection with false claims promoted by Trump and his allies that the network aired.

“Abby Grossberg’s allegations in connection with the Dominion case are baseless and she had no bearing on the settlement,” Fox said in a statement Tuesday. “We will vigorously defend Fox against all of her unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against the network and our employees.”