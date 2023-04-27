trending:

Dana Bash named new host of CNN’s ‘Inside Politics’

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/27/23 9:52 AM ET
Dana Bash attends the Los Angeles premiere of HBO’s “Winning Time” at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on March 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)

Dana Bash is taking over for John King in the anchor chair at CNN’s daytime political talk show “Inside Politics.”

Bash, who is also as co-anchor of “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper, will take over anchoring duties on “Inside Politics” while King works on a new reporting project focused on voters in key battleground states as the 2024 presidential campaign cycle gets underway, the network said.

“The project will follow the voters who pick Presidents and settle close races, giving them a voice and telling in-depth and nuanced stories about how they view politicians and political issues throughout the election cycle,” CNN said in announcing the move.

“It is my tenth presidential cycle and, given the stakes, I felt it was time to get back to my roots reporting across the country,” King, who has been at the network for decades, said.

Bash said, “John built an extraordinary show that has attracted a loyal audience of political junkies, and I am looking forward to leading its next chapter.”

King and Bash were formerly married and share a son.

It has been an eventful week at CNN, which recently ousted morning host Don Lemon and has retooled its prime-time and daytime lineups over the last several months.

