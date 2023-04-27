Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 

A short video message posted online by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson following his ouster from the network had racked up more than 57 million views on Twitter as of Thursday afternoon.

Carlson’s cryptic two-minute message was posted around 8 p.m. Wednesday. He did not directly address his sudden departure from the network or plans for the future.

For comparison, President Biden’s relaunch video posted on the platform more than 24 hours earlier had garnered 41.8 million views as of 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Carlson, who commanded a nightly audience averaging north of 3 million people while at Fox, criticized the cable news business calling most of the debates on television “unbelievably stupid.”

“Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it,” Carlson said in his video message.

“When honest people say what’s true, calmly and without embarrassment, they become powerful. At the same time, the liars who have been trying to silence them shrink. They become weaker. That’s the iron law of the universe.”

Fox has not commented on what led to Carlson’s leaving the network beyond a statement thanking him for his service at the company and saying his last show was last week.

Multiple reports have surfaced this week suggesting the explicit content of Carlson’s text messages, which were pulled as part of the defamation suit Dominion Voting Systems brought against Fox, became known to top executives at Fox and led to his ouster.