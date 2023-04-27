trending:

Dana Bash calls out Los Angeles Times over coverage of new role: ‘Do better please’

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 04/27/23 3:15 PM ET
CNN anchor Dana Bash pushed back on a headline in the Los Angeles Times that noted her former relationship with fellow anchor John King while reporting she was taking over the network’s “Inside Politics” show.

The headline in the Times initially read “John King exits CNN’s ‘Inside Politics’ for new role. His ex-wife Dana Bash will succeed him.” It has since been updated to say “John King exits CNN’s ‘Inside Politics’ for new role. Dana Bash will succeed him.”

“Yes John and I used to be married,” Bash wrote in a tweet on Thursday. “We are now friends and share a wonderful son together. In this context I am not an ‘ex wife,’ I am a veteran journalist with decades of experience who worked hard for this role. Do better please.”

The network announced earlier Monday that Bash, who is co-anchor of “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper, will take over anchoring duties while King works on a new reporting project that focuses on voters in key battleground states as the 2024 presidential campaign cycle gets underway.

Multiple media outlets, including The Hill, noted King and Bash were formerly married and share a son together.

Both veteran reporters and newscasters have spent decades in Washington for CNN, which has gone through a bevy of personnel and programming changes under new CEO Chris Licht.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

