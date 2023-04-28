Joe Rogan: No 2024 solution for Dems ‘other than Biden dying’

Podcast host Joe Rogan said President Biden running for a second term is bad news for Democrats.

“The fact that he’s running again is so wild when you watch him talk,” Rogan said on his show this week. “The fact that there’s no leadership that can find a solution to this, cause there really is no solution … Like, what are they gonna do? Like what is, other than Biden dying like very soon, and then someone stepping up in a big way that makes sense.”

Biden, 80, on Tuesday officially announced he would seek the Democratic nomination for president in 2024 and a second term in office. He would be the oldest person ever elected to the presidency for a second term if he were to win.

Some Democrats are worried about a second Biden term, with his age one of the leading causes for concern.

However, Biden is only four years older than former President Trump, the leading contender for the GOP nomination in 2024, in what would be a rematch of the 2020 election.

Biden is not facing any serious primary challenger, and while many Democrats aren’t enthusiastic about a second term, he polls far ahead of other national figures in the party, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Vice President Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Just 37 percent of Democrats said they wanted Biden to seek a second term in a February poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Yet in a Harris poll this month asking who Democrats would vote for in a primary, Biden held a 27-point lead over Harris in second place, followed by Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Rogan said that he believed Biden was intentionally keeping Harris on as vice president because of her lack of popularity.

“You know what it’s kind of like, it’s kind of like those, headliner comics who bring terrible openers,” Rogan said.

Rogan, a popular media figure amongst conservatives, is routinely critical of Biden and Democrats more generally.

The podcaster endorsed Sanders in the 2020 primary race. Sanders said this week that he will not run in 2024 and is backing Biden.

“So I’m in to do what I can to make sure that the president is reelected,” Sanders said.