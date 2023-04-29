trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Twitter to soon allow publishers, media companies to charge users per click on articles

by Jared Gans - 04/29/23 3:55 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 04/29/23 3:55 PM ET
FILE – A Twitter logo hangs outside the company’s offices in San Francisco, on Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Twitter will soon allow publishers and media outlets to charge users per click on an article they post on the platform, CEO Elon Musk announced Saturday. 

Musk said in a tweet that the platform will roll out the policy next month, which he said would allow users who do not sign up for a monthly subscription to a publication to pay more per article if they want to occasionally read one. 

“Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public,” he said. 

The announcement comes amid increased tensions between Musk and at least some media outlets as the Twitter CEO had a “state-affiliated” label added to accounts for outlets like NPR, PBS and BBC and removed the platform’s old way of verifying legitimate accounts for public figures and organizations. 

NPR President and CEO John Lansing slammed Twitter after the label was added, saying in a statement that “We were disturbed to see last night that Twitter has labeled NPR as ‘state-affiliated media,’ a description that, per Twitter’s own guidelines, does not apply to NPR.” 

Twitter guidelines define state-affiliated media as “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.” 

The Russian state-run news agency TASS and the Chinese official news outlet Xinhua are labeled “state-affiliated media.” 

Following the backlash, Twitter removed the “state-affiliated media” label from NPR, placing a “government-funded” label instead. NPR’s website states that on average, less than 1 percent of its annual operating budget comes from grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and federal agencies and departments. 

But NPR later announced that it would leave Twitter amid the situation, saying in a statement that it will not put “our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence.” PBS followed in announcing its plan to leave Twitter the next day. 

Musk also implemented a major change on the platform when he officially ended what he called “legacy” verification in which public figures could have their accounts verified with a blue checkmark to differentiate themselves from possible impersonators and fake accounts. 

Musk’s Twitter Blue system requires individuals to pay $8 per month to receive verification, organizations need to pay $1,000 per month.

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk media outlets paywalls publishers Twitter

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  2. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  3. State abortion ban failures highlight rising GOP anxiety  
  4. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  5. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  6. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  7. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  8. Nebraska lawmaker who has transgender child and voted against anti-trans bill ...
  9. Kansas enacts sweeping transgender ‘bathroom bill’
  10. Schumer warns Congress could intervene if Texas judge shopping isn’t reformed
  11. Frost calls out GOP silence on Greene’s ‘not a mother’ attack
  12. Federal judge blocks Illinois assault weapons ban
  13. Ukraine signals counteroffensive is near: What to know about the coming fight
  14. Jan. 6 convict embraces Trump at campaign event, calls for Pence’s execution
  15. Vulnerable House Republicans prepare to fend off attacks over debt ceiling vote
  16. Michelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen for back-up vocals at Barcelona concert
  17. The Memo: Republicans worry DeSantis has erred in Disney feud
  18. Most beer drinkers support brands working with transgender spokespeople: poll
Load more

Video

See all Video