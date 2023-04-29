Twitter to soon allow publishers, media companies to charge users per click on articles

Twitter will soon allow publishers and media outlets to charge users per click on an article they post on the platform, CEO Elon Musk announced Saturday.

Musk said in a tweet that the platform will roll out the policy next month, which he said would allow users who do not sign up for a monthly subscription to a publication to pay more per article if they want to occasionally read one.

“Should be a major win-win for both media orgs & the public,” he said.

The announcement comes amid increased tensions between Musk and at least some media outlets as the Twitter CEO had a “state-affiliated” label added to accounts for outlets like NPR, PBS and BBC and removed the platform’s old way of verifying legitimate accounts for public figures and organizations.

NPR President and CEO John Lansing slammed Twitter after the label was added, saying in a statement that “We were disturbed to see last night that Twitter has labeled NPR as ‘state-affiliated media,’ a description that, per Twitter’s own guidelines, does not apply to NPR.”

Twitter guidelines define state-affiliated media as “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

The Russian state-run news agency TASS and the Chinese official news outlet Xinhua are labeled “state-affiliated media.”

Following the backlash, Twitter removed the “state-affiliated media” label from NPR, placing a “government-funded” label instead. NPR’s website states that on average, less than 1 percent of its annual operating budget comes from grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and federal agencies and departments.

But NPR later announced that it would leave Twitter amid the situation, saying in a statement that it will not put “our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence.” PBS followed in announcing its plan to leave Twitter the next day.

Musk also implemented a major change on the platform when he officially ended what he called “legacy” verification in which public figures could have their accounts verified with a blue checkmark to differentiate themselves from possible impersonators and fake accounts.

Musk’s Twitter Blue system requires individuals to pay $8 per month to receive verification, organizations need to pay $1,000 per month.