trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Most Americans say media increases political polarization: poll

by Julia Mueller - 05/01/23 10:53 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/01/23 10:53 AM ET
Tero Vesalainen/ iStock

Roughly three-quarters of Americans in a new poll say the news media is widening the political divide.

Seventy-four percent of U.S. adults believe the media is increasing political divisions, while just 6 percent said it’s decreasing polarization and 18 percent said it doesn’t have an impact, according to a new survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights.

Broken down by party, 72 percent of Democrats, 81 percent of Republicans and 61 percent of independents said they think the news media is stoking the divisions.

Nearly all adults, or 93 percent, said they see the spread of misinformation to be a problem, with roughly three-quarters of both Democrats and Republicans flagging it as a “major” issue.

Sixty-one percent of Republicans said the news media is “hurting democracy,” while just 23 percent of Democrats and 36 percent of independents feel the same. 

About three-quarters of respondents said “news stories that mostly create conflict rather than help address it” is a “major” problem in the U.S.

Majorities agreed other major problems include outlets “that spread conspiracy theories and unsubstantiated rumors,” “journalists from real news organizations making stuff up” and “journalists having too much opinion in their stories.”

Conducted March 30-April 3, the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll surveyed 1,002 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

Tags AP poll media misinformation news News media political division Poll

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis-backed board countersues Disney 
  2. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  3. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  4. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  5. McConnell insists he’s sitting out debt talks — to disbelief
  6. From bad to worse: Student misbehavior rises further since return of in-person ...
  7. Cardin won’t seek reelection, opening up Maryland Senate seat
  8. Saudi alfalfa sparks tension in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert
  9. Montana legislator sues House speaker over censure
  10. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  11. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  12. Giant seaweed bloom’s beaching begins, expected to worsen
  13. CNN’s Wallace spars with Sanders after slamming companies
  14. Lightfoot sends letter to Abbott urging him not to send any more migrants
  15. McCarthy to Russian reporter: ‘I do not support what your country has done to ...
  16. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  17. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  18. Trump calls for mistrial in civil rape case, says judge has made ...
Load more

Video

See all Video