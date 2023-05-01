Ben Hall to interview Blinken in return to Fox News airwaves after Ukraine injury

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall will conduct an interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken — his first work for the network since being severely injured while covering the war in Ukraine last year.

The network said the interview, which will air Monday on its “Special Report” program, will focus on “news of the day.”

Hall, who attended the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday night, was seriously hurt last spring as part of an attack that also killed Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and local Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Ukrainian government officials have blamed Russian forces for the attack, which happened just outside the capital city of Kyiv.

During an interview with The Hill earlier this year, Hall, who joined Fox in 2015 in its London bureau covering wars in Syria and Afghanistan before serving as its U.S. State Department correspondent, said he has been eyeing a return to work since the earliest days of his recovery.

“You lose so many things, and what happened is I was slowly rebuilt,” he said of his rehabilitation. “It was a slow process — sometimes a very difficult process.”