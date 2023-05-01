trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Ben Hall to interview Blinken in return to Fox News airwaves after Ukraine injury

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/01/23 11:33 AM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/01/23 11:33 AM ET
Fox News Media

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall will conduct an interview with Secretary of State Antony Blinken — his first work for the network since being severely injured while covering the war in Ukraine last year.

The network said the interview, which will air Monday on its “Special Report” program, will focus on “news of the day.”

Hall, who attended the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on Saturday night, was seriously hurt last spring as part of an attack that also killed Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and local Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Ukrainian government officials have blamed Russian forces for the attack, which happened just outside the capital city of Kyiv.

During an interview with The Hill earlier this year, Hall, who joined Fox in 2015 in its London bureau covering wars in Syria and Afghanistan before serving as its U.S. State Department correspondent, said he has been eyeing a return to work since the earliest days of his recovery.

“You lose so many things, and what happened is I was slowly rebuilt,” he said of his rehabilitation. “It was a slow process — sometimes a very difficult process.”

Tags Antony Blinken Pierre Zakrzewski

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis-backed board countersues Disney 
  2. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  3. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  4. McConnell insists he’s sitting out debt talks — to disbelief
  5. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  6. From bad to worse: Student misbehavior rises further since return of in-person ...
  7. Cardin won’t seek reelection, opening up Maryland Senate seat
  8. Saudi alfalfa sparks tension in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert
  9. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  10. CNN’s Wallace spars with Sanders after slamming companies
  11. Montana legislator sues House speaker over censure
  12. Giant seaweed bloom’s beaching begins, expected to worsen
  13. Lightfoot sends letter to Abbott urging him not to send any more migrants
  14. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  15. McCarthy to Russian reporter: ‘I do not support what your country has done to ...
  16. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  17. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  18. Trump calls for mistrial in civil rape case, says judge has made ...
Load more

Video

See all Video