trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Trump to sit for CNN town hall

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/01/23 3:27 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/01/23 3:27 PM ET
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023. The competition between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is intensifying as the former president is scheduling a return trip to Iowa on the same day that the Florida governor was already going to be in the state that will kick off the Republican contest for the White House.
AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File
FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at the National Rifle Association Convention in Indianapolis, on April 14, 2023. The competition between Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is intensifying as the former president is scheduling a return trip to Iowa on the same day that the Florida governor was already going to be in the state that will kick off the Republican contest for the White House. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Former President Trump will participate in a CNN town hall event in New Hampshire next week, the network announced on Monday.

Trump, who last fall became the first Republican to officially seek the party’s nomination for president, has not participated in a town-hall style interview in more than two years, last sitting with NBC’s Savanah Guthrie late in 2020.

The event, which will take place at St. Anselm College, will be moderated by CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins and air at 9 p.m. Eastern.

The network said it will fill the venue with a live audience of New Hampshire Republican and undeclared voters who say they intend to vote in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary. 

Trump’s decision to sit with CNN for a town-hall style event is a significant departure from his usual appearances on Fox News and smaller conservative channels such as Newsmax and OAN.

The former president, who regularly derided CNN as “fake news” under its previous leadership, recently sued the network for defamation over its coverage of his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol and false claims of voter fraud.

Tags Kaitlan Collins

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson, on leaked video, derides Fox streaming service
  2. Supreme Court to consider overruling Chevron doctrine
  3. DeSantis-backed board countersues Disney 
  4. Senate rankings: Here are the 5 seats most likely to flip
  5. From bad to worse: Student misbehavior rises further since return of in-person ...
  6. Human brains show larger-than-life activity at moment of death 
  7. McConnell insists he’s sitting out debt talks — to disbelief
  8. Two hospitals may have violated federal law in denying woman an emergency ...
  9. Federal judge rules Pennsylvania school district must allow After School Satan ...
  10. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  11. McCarthy to Russian reporter: ‘I do not support what your country has done to ...
  12. Al Franken blasts Supreme Court: It’s ‘illegitimate’
  13. Trump to sit for CNN town hall
  14. Crowds, high prices and the ‘White Lotus’ effect: Worst places to travel ...
  15. Montana legislator sues House speaker over censure
  16. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  17. Saudi alfalfa sparks tension in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert
  18. Cardin won’t seek reelection, opening up Maryland Senate seat
Load more

Video

See all Video