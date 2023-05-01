Vice reportedly headed to bankruptcy: NYT

The New York Times reported Monday that digital media outlet Vice is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the coming weeks, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Times reported that Vice has been looking for a buyer to purchase the company over the last few months to avoid declaring bankruptcy. The report said that more than five companies expressed interest in buying the digital media outlet, but that the chances of Vice being acquired by another company are slim, according to people familiar with the matter.

Vice was once reportedly valued at $5.7 billion in 2017 after private equity firm TBG made a $450 million investment into the company, but then dropped in 2021 to about $3 billion. The Times reported that Vice is now valued at a “fraction” of what it was in 2017 as the company has looked for a potential buyer.

The Times reported that Vice’s top investor, Fortress Investment Group, may end up controlling the company if Vice files for bankruptcy. The report also noted that other investors in Vice, including Disney and Fox, would not get investment returns, according to a person familiar.

“Vice Media Group has been engaged in a comprehensive evaluation of strategic alternatives and planning,” Vice said in a statement to the Times on Monday. “The company, its board and stakeholders continue to be focused on finding the best path for the company.”

Vice Media was founded in 1994 in Montreal, Canada, where it began as a magazine covering entertainment and culture before heading to HBO, where it broadcasted its weekly news programs and other video features until HBO broke ties with the company in 2019.

Vice Media has now evolved to include five different branches: digital content outlet Vice.com, feature film and TV production studio Vice Studios, TV network Vice TV, a news division and ad agency Virtue.

The Hill has reached out to Vice for comment.