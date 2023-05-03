Publisher asks UN advocate to press for US reporter’s release from Russia

The publisher of The Wall Street Journal submitted a letter to a United Nations advocate on Tuesday to appeal to Russia for the release of reporter Evan Gershkovich.

“We submit this request for an urgent appeal on behalf of Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen and professional journalist, who is being unlawfully and arbitrarily detained by the Russian Federation and whose internationally recognized right to the freedom of opinion and expression is being severely infringed,” according to the letter.

Dow Jones submitted the letter to U.N. Special Rapporteur Irene Khan of Bangladesh, asking her to demand that Russia release Gershkovich, who has been detained since March on espionage charges in Russia — charges that U.S. officials, the Journal and Gershkovich have denied. The publisher is asking that Khan make an “urgent appeal” to Russia, noting that Gershkovich’s detention is unlawful.

The publisher noted that Khan has already made public comments about Gershkovich’s detainment and argued that she take “the next step” to push for his release. The letter cited Khan’s capacity as special rapporteur for freedom of expression and opinion as reasoning for her to appeal to Russia.

“The Russian Federation’s detention of Gershkovich on fabricated allegations of espionage violates his rights under international law, punishes him for seeking to report the truth about vital issues, and is designed to intimidate, discredit, and silence journalists—including those covering topics bearing on Russia’s war in Ukraine,” the letter reads.

“These are matters of urgent concern for the United Nations, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and for you, in your capacity as the Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Free Expression and Opinion,” the letter continued.

The State Department has designated Gershkovich as “wrongfully detained” by Russia. President Biden said on Wednesday, World Press Freedom Day, that Gershkovich and journalist Austin Tice “weigh heavy” on his mind. Tice is a freelance journalist and veteran who was kidnapped in 2012 while reporting in Syria.