Fox News awards fourth annual Charles Krauthammer memorial scholarship

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/03/23 12:28 PM ET
FILE - A logo of Fox News is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, Wednesday, April. 12, 2023. Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing bogus allegations of fraud in the 2020 election is set to begin trial on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Delaware. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
Fox News this week announced the winners of its annual Charles Krauthammer Memorial Scholarship, named after the late longtime political commentator at the network.

Benjamin Fuchs, the son of Fox Marketing Promotions and Partnerships Director Debra Fuchs, and Kate Parker, the daughter of Fox video editor Joshua Parker, will receive this year’s awards, the fourth set given out to eligible children of network employees as a monetary stipend per college year for a maximum of four years.

“We are delighted to recognize Benjamin and Kate, both of whom are exemplary students whose skills extend far beyond the classroom,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in announcing this year’s winners. “It’s our great pleasure to continue honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Charles Krauthammer who contributed so much to Fox News with his brilliant insight and analysis.”

Krauthammer was a leading conservative columnist and commentator who worked at the network from 2002 up until his death in 2018.

