trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Leaked video shows Tucker Carlson musing about ‘pillow fights’ in women’s bathroom

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/04/23 12:41 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/04/23 12:41 PM ET

Newly revealed video of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson shows him asking a female makeup artist about what goes on in the women’s bathroom.

“Can I ask you a question?” Carlson is seen asking. “You don’t have to answer, it’s personal … I’m not speaking of you, but more in general with ladies, when they go to the ladies room and powder their noses, is there actually nose-powdering going on?”

“Sometimes,” the makeup artist says, to which Carlson replies “Oh … I like the sound of that.”

“Do pillow fights ever break out?” Carlson asks before saying: “You don’t have to, you don’t have to … OK. Not in the bathroom. That’d be more a dorm activity.”

The host is then seen telling the makeup artist she is a “good sport” and thanking her for applying his makeup.

The video is just the latest in a string of videos of Carlson leaked to Media Matters for America, the liberal media watchdog, since his exit at Fox News.

Earlier videos showed him referring to a woman as “yummy” and deriding Fox’s streaming service, Fox Nation. A bombshell New York Times report earlier this week revealed the host had texted a producer on his show after watching the violence that broke out during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol in which he quipped about “how white men fight.”

Carlson was booted from his prime-time hosting slot on Fox last week, and neither the network nor the former host have spoken publicly about what led to his ouster.

Tags Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump says he will 'probably attend' E. Jean Carroll trial to 'confront this'
  2. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  3. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  4. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  5. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  6. Republican lawmakers to introduce national ‘stand your ground’ bill
  7. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  8. Enrique Tarrio, three other Proud Boys convicted on seditious conspiracy
  9. CNN’s John King mocks Republicans over ‘stunning’ Biden tip
  10. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  11. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  12. Former Pentagon chiefs call for end to Tuberville hold on promotions
  13. OMB director says short-term debt ceiling extension possible
  14. The Hunter Biden case: What you need to know
  15. Leaked video shows Tucker Carlson musing about ‘pillow fights’ in women’s ...
  16. Trump to try to move Manhattan hush money case to federal court
  17. Democrats eye funding cuts as leverage against Supreme Court
  18. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
Load more

Video

See all Video