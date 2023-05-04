trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’

by Julia Mueller - 05/04/23 4:57 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 05/04/23 4:57 PM ET

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Wednesday knocked competitor network CNN’s plans to host former President Trump for an on-air town hall event next week. 

“I find it very hard to defend the choice to give him a live platform, no matter how it is dressed up,” Hayes said Wednesday evening on “All in with Chris Hayes.” 

CNN announced earlier this week that Trump, who is running for president in 2024 after losing his 2020 reelection bid, will participate in a CNN town hall event in New Hampshire next week, with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins to moderate. 

Hayes acknowledged the “fraught decisions” surrounding how to report on the controversial former president “as networks begin the work of campaign coverage during a presidential election which centers on the guy who tried to kill American democracy.”

“If he is given live airtime, there is no way to know if he will do something like, I don’t know, give out the personal information about the DA? Something that, once said on a live broadcast, cannot be unsaid and undone,” Hayes said, referencing Trump’s attacks against the Manhattan district attorney who brought charges against him in New York last month. 

MSNBC has opted out of live coverage on some recent Trump events, such as the remarks he gave at Mar-a-Lago after his arraignment in the New York case. 

“So far, he is just giving his normal list of grievances,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said on-air as Trump was speaking last month. “We don’t consider that necessarily newsworthy, and there is a cost to us as a news organization of knowingly broadcasting untrue things.”

CNN’s decision to air the upcoming town hall live also came under fire this week from some of the hosts at “The View” and plenty of others.

Trump has previously bashed reporters at the network as “fake news,” but is reportedly looking to rebuild media relationships as he runs for reelection. 

Tags 2024 presidential election Chris Hayes Chris Hayes CNN Donald Trump Kaitlan Collins MSNBC Rachel Maddow town hall

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  2. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  3. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  4. Trump says he will ‘probably attend’ E. Jean Carroll trial to ‘confront ...
  5. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  6. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  7. CNN’s John King mocks Republicans over ‘stunning’ Biden tip
  8. Republican lawmakers to introduce national ‘stand your ground’ bill
  9. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  10. DeSantis signs bill targeting ‘discriminatory ESG’ in Florida
  11. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  12. GOP senators question drag queens in Navy outreach effort
  13. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  14. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
  15. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  16. Feinstein says Senate ‘swiftly’ confirming court nominees in her absence
  17. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  18. The Hunter Biden case: What you need to know
Load more

Video

See all Video