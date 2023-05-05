Fox demands Dominion conduct internal probe after redacted Tucker Carlson text messages leaked

Lawyers for Fox News are asking officials at Dominion Voting Systems to conduct an internal investigation after media reports have surfaced in recent days pertaining to the leak of text messages from Tucker Carlson, a former top host at the network.

In its letter dated Friday, Fox lawyers said the company had learned documents Fox produced as part of its recent litigation against the voting systems provider “were disclosed to media organizations and published for mass consumption.”

The letter urges officials at Dominion to “investigate and confirm that you are not the source of these improper disclosures.”

Leakage of court documents and redacted exhibits, the network’s lawyers said, would violate “the text and spirit of the parties agreement.”

The news company late last month agreed to pay Dominion $787 million to settle defamation claims it had brought against the network in connection with false claims the network aired about the company’s software around the time of the 2020 election being promoted by former president Trump and his allies.

Days after the two parties settled out of court, Fox ousted Carlson, its top prime-time host.

The contents of Carlson’s text messages to fellow employees disparaging Trump and his false claims of voter fraud had been made public as part of Dominion’s process of legal discovery and produced a number of embarrassing headlines for the network ahead of an expected jury trial.

But previously-redacted portions of Carlson’s text messages have only come to light since his departure from the cable news leader. This week, the New York Times reported Carlson texted a producer on his show after watching a video of the violence that broke out at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and mused about “how white men fight.”

Another report published in the Daily Beast this week, citing the redacted court documents, alleged Carlson used the c-word to disparage female executives at the network.

Earlier on Friday, attorneys for Fox sent a cease-and-desist letter to Media Matters for America, a liberal media watchdog, over its publication of leaked off-air footage of Carlson showing him making sexist and crude comments.

A representative for Dominion did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Fox’s letter.