Brett Favre calls for Fox News boycott over Carlson exit

by Olafimihan Oshin - 05/08/23 5:24 PM ET
Brett Favre
FILE – Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018. On Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, Favre filed lawsuits accusing the Mississippi state auditor and two sportscasters of defaming him in discussions about misspending of welfare money in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre showed his support for conservative media pundit Tucker Carlson, calling for a boycott of Fox News weeks after the news network parted ways with the conservative host. 

“I’m with Tucker,” Favre wrote in a tweet on Monday. “Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak.”

In the tweet, the 53-year-old former quarterback posted a two-minute video clip that featured former Fox News host Megyn Kelly discussing her own point of view on Carlson’s ouster, followed by a highlight reel of Carlson’s segments as Metallica’s “Sad But True” plays in the background.  

Fox News announced two weeks ago that it had parted ways with Carlson.

Carlson’s departure came days after the network settled a defamation lawsuit brought up by Dominion Voting Systems.

A source close to Carlson told Axios that the former host is planning to use his allies to attack his former employer in an effort to force the network to let him go of his contract, allowing him to work for a rival company or start his own media outlet. 

Carlson’s contract with Fox News expires in January 2025, Axios noted. 

The Hill has reached out to Fox News for comment.

Favre, a three-time NFL MVP, has been embroiled in controversy in recent months for his alleged role in the misuse of federal welfare funds in his home state of Mississippi. 

Favre is accused of being allegedly connected to more than $8 million in misspent funds from the federal government’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. This includes Favre allegedly using the $5 million he secured to build a new volleyball facility for his alma mater, the University of Southern Mississippi (USM). Favre’s daughter was a member of USM volleyball team during that time. 

Favre, who has denied any wrongdoing, recently filed lawsuits against state auditor Shad White and former NFL players turned sports media personalities, Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee, for defaming him in public discussions about the welfare scandal. 

