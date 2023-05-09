trending:

NewsNation signs Mick Mulvaney as contributor 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/09/23 4:15 PM ET
NewsNation, the upstart cable news channel owned by local news provider Nexstar Media Group, has signed former top White House aide Mick Mulvaney as a contributor. 

Mulvaney, a former congressman from South Carolina and top aide to former President Trump, most recently served as a contributor to CBS News and has emerged as a critic of the former president since leaving his administration. 

“Mick’s enormous experience in the political sector will make him an incredible resource to viewers,” NewsNation president Micheal Corn said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome him to our growing powerhouse team of political analysts, especially as we enter another important election season.” 

Mulvaney’s first appearance on NewsNation will be Tuesday afternoon on its recently launched table talk program “The Hill,” the network said. 

Nexstar Media Group acquired The Hill in the fall of 2021. 

“There’s something invigorating about being involved with something new,” Mulvaney said. “And not just a new network, but a new approach: focusing on the news, and not the hype. I’m looking forward to smart, in-depth, and reasonable discussions on the important issues of the day.”

Mulvaney’s hiring at CBS was not met without consternation within that network’s ranks. A Washington Post report published just days after his hiring was announced outlined how certain staffers at CBS were miffed by the decision to bring a former top aide to Trump on board the organization. 

Other Trump-era White House figures such as Alyssa Farrah Griffin and Sean Spicer have inked lucrative cable news contracts since leaving his administration. 

NewsNation, which was started less than three years ago and has a viewership that is fractional compared to larger networks like Fox News, CNN and MSNBC, has been making a big push into its political coverage and daytime news programming in recent months. 

The network last year hired pundit Chris Cuomo to host a prime-time show following his firing from CNN and recently tapped former ABC News veteran Elizabeth Vargas to host a program of her own. 

