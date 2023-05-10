trending:

Elon Musk urges Don Lemon to launch new show on Twitter 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/10/23 11:31 AM ET
Twitter CEO Elon Musk (left) and former CNN host Don Lemon (right) (AP Photos/Susan Walsh, File/Evan Agostini/Invision)

Elon Musk has a suggestion for former anchor Don Lemon now that he’s out at CNN: Start a new show on Twitter.

Musk, the eccentric billionaire who purchased the social media platform last year, replied to a weeks-old tweet from Lemon on Tuesday urging him to serve as a content creator on Twitter.

“Have you considered doing your show on this platform? Maybe worth a try. Audience is much bigger,” Musk replied to an April 24 tweet from Lemon announcing to his 1.4 million followers he had been fired by CNN.

Musk’s message to Lemon comes a day after Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host, announced his intention to launch a new version of the popular prime time show he helmed at that network, on Twitter.

Lemon and Carlson were ousted from their respective networks on the same day.

Carlson did not give many specifics about what users can expect from his new program but praised the platform during a video message on Tuesday. He called Twitter the place “where our national conversation has long incubated and developed.”

Musk, however, responded to the news on Tuesday by claiming he had not signed a deal with Carlson.

“I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever,” he tweeted. “Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators.”

The Twitter CEO has come under criticism from Democrats and media watchdogs for his recent rollback of the platform’s content moderation policies and some of his own posts about conspiracy theories.

