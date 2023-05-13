trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Linda Yaccarino thanks Musk for opportunity, shares excitement to ‘build Twitter 2.0’

by Julia Shapero - 05/13/23 10:53 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/13/23 10:53 PM ET
(Getty Images/Santiago Felipe/Marlena Sloss/Bloomberg)

Incoming Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino thanked Elon Musk on Saturday for her new role at the social media company and shared her excitement to “build Twitter 2.0.”

“Thank you @elonmusk! I’ve long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future,” Yaccarino tweeted. “I’m excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!”

“I see I have some new followers,” she added in her thread. “I’m not as prolific as @elonmusk (yet!), but I’m just as committed to the future of this platform.”

“Your feedback is VITAL to that future. I’m here for all of it,” Yaccarino continued. “Let’s keep the conversation going and build Twitter 2.0 together!”

Musk announced on Friday that Yaccarino would take over as CEO, while he would transition into a new role as executive chair and chief technology officer. The billionaire had previously promised in December that he would step down as CEO “as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.” 

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” he tweeted on Friday. “@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology.”

“Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app,” he added.

Yaccarino previously served as the chair of the company’s global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal. She worked for the media company for more than 10 years.

NBCU announced in a release on Friday that Yaccarino was leaving effective immediately. 

“It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team. We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry — and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and grateful to my colleagues and mentors,” she wrote in the release. 

Tags Elon Musk Elon Musk Linda Yaccarino Twitter

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Law school graduates turn their backs on Adams during commencement address
  2. Garcia introduces ‘Honoring All Families’ resolution after Marjorie Taylor ...
  3. Trump shares fake video of Anderson Cooper reacting to CNN town hall
  4. Fed hikes and default fears: Here’s what could be next for the housing market
  5. Judge blocks Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuit
  6. Frustration at CNN boils over with Trump town hall 
  7. Former Trump prosecutor slams GOP ‘political theater,’ takes the Fifth at ...
  8. The fallout from CNN’s Trump town hall
  9. Cardona confirms student loan payments will resume this year: ‘The emergency ...
  10. Trump seeks to extinguish DeSantis hopes
  11. GOP senators disavow Trump on debt ceiling, signaling growing rift
  12. America’s state media: The blackout on Biden corruption is ...
  13. Biden counting on two little-used technologies to fight climate change
  14. Trump forced to cancel outdoor Iowa rally due to tornado warnings
  15. Senate GOP waives off Trump default threat
  16. Newsom announces California budget deficit much larger than previously expected
  17. North Carolina governor vetoes 12-week abortion ban
  18. Obama says gun ownership ‘shouldn’t be’ a partisan issue
Load more

Video

See all Video