Scarborough mocks GOP lawmaker over ‘missing’ Biden informant

MSNBC pundit Joe Scarborough poked fun at Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) over claims there is a “missing” informant connected to House Republicans’ ongoing investigation of President Biden and his family.

“So, comrade, you’re telling me you’ve lost another submarine?” Scaborough said on his show Monday, making fun of Comer. “Come on, you lost an informant … You lost the informant, the guy that you claimed gave you all this information that you built this entire charade on.”

The host was reacting to Comer’s comments on Fox Business a day earlier claiming House Republicans “unfortunately” can’t “track down the informant” they had been speaking with related to their probe.

“We’re hopeful that the informant is still there,” Comer said. “The whistleblower knows the informant. The whistleblower is very credible. And all we’re asking the FBI with respect to the Form 1023 is, what did you do to investigate this allegation? And they send us back a very patronizing letter, basically saying, just trust us and don’t worry about it.”

Scarborough, who is frequently critical of Republicans supportive of former President Trump, scoffed at Comer’s assertions.

“What do you and [special counsel John] Durham, like, do you guys have tea parties every weekend? That talk about how you can destroy your reputation and your career … Durham tried this, remember? He chased conspiracy theories to try to prove that the FBI was corrupt and rigged the 2016 election, he made a fool of himself time and time and time again,” Scarborough said. “And now we have lost informants, in fact, the informant, that this entire charade was built on.”