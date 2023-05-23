trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Russian court extends detention of WSJ reporter for three months: state media

by Jared Gans - 05/23/23 12:24 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 05/23/23 12:24 PM ET
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A Russian court has extended the detention of The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for three months, state media reported on Tuesday. 

The Russian state-run media outlet TASS reported the Lefortovo Court extended Gershkovich’s detention while he awaits trial on charges of espionage. The Moscow Times, a news outlet that covers news independent of the Russian government, reported that the detention was extended to Aug. 30 in a closed hearing following a request from the Federal Security Service (FSB). 

The FSB detained Gershkovich — who has covered Russia, Ukraine and other former Soviet countries as part of the Journal’s Moscow bureau — in late March on allegations he was conducting espionage for the U.S. government. 

The Journal and the State Department have denied the allegations, and Gershkovich has pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

The State Department declared him to be wrongfully detained last month. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Biden have called on Russia to release him immediately. 

Gershkovich was originally ordered to remain in detention while awaiting trial for two months, which was set to end next week. 

He is the first U.S. reporter to be detained in Russia on charges of espionage since the Cold War. 

Russia has also repeatedly denied requests for U.S. officials to have a consular visit with Gershkovich. 

CNN reporter Kylie Atwood tweeted that Gershkovich’s parents were present at the hearing and entered the courthouse with his attorney.

The Journal said in a statement the outlet did not expect Gershkovich would be released but is still disappointed with the extension.

“The accusations are demonstrably false, and we continue to demand his immediate release,” the Journal said.

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for comment.

Tags Antony Blinken detention Evan Gershkovich Joe Biden russia Wall Street Journal wrongfully detained

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
  2. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  3. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  4. GOP skepticism grows over Yellen's June 1 debt ceiling deadline
  5. Greene wins auction for used McCarthy lip balm with $100K bid
  6. McConnell on possibility of default: ‘Everybody needs to relax’
  7. House Republicans cancel markups for spending bills amid debt ceiling talks
  8. Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports
  9. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  10. DeSantis changes Twitter handle ahead of rumored 2024 announcement
  11. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  12. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declares ‘state of emergency’ for public ...
  13. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  14. Illinois GOP legislator threatens violence if state passes all-gender bathroom ...
  15. Here’s how Biden can avoid default and a constitutional crisis 
  16. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  17. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  18. NOAA releases summer weather predictions for all 50 states
Load more

Video

See all Video