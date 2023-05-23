Russian court extends detention of WSJ reporter for three months: state media

A Russian court has extended the detention of The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for three months, state media reported on Tuesday.

The Russian state-run media outlet TASS reported the Lefortovo Court extended Gershkovich’s detention while he awaits trial on charges of espionage. The Moscow Times, a news outlet that covers news independent of the Russian government, reported that the detention was extended to Aug. 30 in a closed hearing following a request from the Federal Security Service (FSB).

The FSB detained Gershkovich — who has covered Russia, Ukraine and other former Soviet countries as part of the Journal’s Moscow bureau — in late March on allegations he was conducting espionage for the U.S. government.

The Journal and the State Department have denied the allegations, and Gershkovich has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The State Department declared him to be wrongfully detained last month. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and President Biden have called on Russia to release him immediately.

Gershkovich was originally ordered to remain in detention while awaiting trial for two months, which was set to end next week.

He is the first U.S. reporter to be detained in Russia on charges of espionage since the Cold War.

Russia has also repeatedly denied requests for U.S. officials to have a consular visit with Gershkovich.

CNN reporter Kylie Atwood tweeted that Gershkovich’s parents were present at the hearing and entered the courthouse with his attorney.

The Journal said in a statement the outlet did not expect Gershkovich would be released but is still disappointed with the extension.

“The accusations are demonstrably false, and we continue to demand his immediate release,” the Journal said.

The Hill has reached out to the State Department for comment.