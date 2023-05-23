The Daily Wire will stream all shows on Twitter

The Daily Wire, a sprawling media company that features some of the most popular online commentators on the right, announced on Tuesday it would stream all of its shows on Twitter in a bid to grow its audience.

Beginning May 30, some of the Wire’s top shows will be streamable on Twitter for free, the company said, with a story on the website announcing the decision praising the social media platform as “the largest social media platform that refuses to allow leftist censors to gatekeep content based on politics.”

News of the decision was first reported by Axios on Monday.

“The overwhelming amount of positive feedback from our advertisers and audience after putting ‘The Matt Walsh Show’ on Twitter signals to us there is tremendous opportunity, which is why we’ve decided to distribute the rest of our shows on Twitter,” Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing said.

Much of the content from the Daily Wire’s multimedia platforms are pre-recorded videos and podcasts that feature fire-breathing commentary on politics, pop culture, entertainment and other issues of the day.

Conservative pundits Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh are among the company’s leading commentators, commanding an audience of millions each month.

Twitter has become a new point of emphasis for conservative media personalities who have alleged bias in big tech since the platform was bought last year by billionaire Elon Musk.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced earlier this spring he would bring a new version of his canceled program on cable to Twitter and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Tuesday he would participate in an event on “Twitter Spaces” with Musk during which he would formally announce his candidacy for president.