trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

The Daily Wire will stream all shows on Twitter

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/23/23 3:50 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/23/23 3:50 PM ET
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. Election falsehoods are thriving on Twitter after former President Donald Trump dug in on these claims at a CNN town hall, despite Twitter owner Elon Musk's insistence that false stolen-election claims on the platform “will be corrected.” An analysis shows the 10 most widely shared tweets promoting a “rigged election” narrative in the five days after the town hall have not been labeled or removed. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

The Daily Wire, a sprawling media company that features some of the most popular online commentators on the right, announced on Tuesday it would stream all of its shows on Twitter in a bid to grow its audience.

Beginning May 30, some of the Wire’s top shows will be streamable on Twitter for free, the company said, with a story on the website announcing the decision praising the social media platform as “the largest social media platform that refuses to allow leftist censors to gatekeep content based on politics.”

News of the decision was first reported by Axios on Monday.

“The overwhelming amount of positive feedback from our advertisers and audience after putting ‘The Matt Walsh Show’ on Twitter signals to us there is tremendous opportunity, which is why we’ve decided to distribute the rest of our shows on Twitter,” Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing said.

Much of the content from the Daily Wire’s multimedia platforms are pre-recorded videos and podcasts that feature fire-breathing commentary on politics, pop culture, entertainment and other issues of the day.

Conservative pundits Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh are among the company’s leading commentators, commanding an audience of millions each month.

Twitter has become a new point of emphasis for conservative media personalities who have alleged bias in big tech since the platform was bought last year by billionaire Elon Musk.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced earlier this spring he would bring a new version of his canceled program on cable to Twitter and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said on Tuesday he would participate in an event on “Twitter Spaces” with Musk during which he would formally announce his candidacy for president.

Tags Jeremy Boreing Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump attacks Fox’s Laura Ingraham over ‘hit piece’ on his poll numbers 
  2. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  3. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  4. McConnell on possibility of default: ‘Everybody needs to relax’
  5. Greene wins auction for used McCarthy lip balm with $100K bid
  6. GOP skepticism grows over Yellen’s June 1 debt ceiling deadline
  7. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  8. Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports
  9. Ukraine says Russia moved nukes near border as raid stretches into second day
  10. House Republicans cancel markups for spending bills amid debt ceiling talks
  11. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  12. Boebert on birth control: 'It's cheaper to have a kid'
  13. Illinois GOP legislator threatens violence if state passes all-gender bathroom ...
  14. Here’s how Biden can avoid default and a constitutional crisis 
  15. Court sets hearing to consider suspending debt limit law as unconstitutional
  16. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  17. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  18. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declares ‘state of emergency’ for public ...
Load more

Video

See all Video