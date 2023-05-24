trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Tucker Carlson most popular individual Americans follow for news: survey

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/24/23 9:56 AM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/24/23 9:56 AM ET

Tucker Carlson is the media figure people trust most of news and information, according to a new poll.

Carlson topped a list included in a new Gallup survey of leading news media figures and entertainment personalities as part of a survey in which respondents were asked who they trusted most to provide them news.

“Now we are going to ask you about the one public individual you watch or follow the most to get information,” the Gallup poll stated. “Public individuals are people who have public influence.”

Carlson had 113 mentions, followed by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow (107) and then Fox News pundit Sean Hannity (57), who was tied with former Daily Show host and comedian Trevor Noah.

NBC News anchor Lester Holt placed highest among non-opinion journalists, placing seventh with 55 mentions.

For the past six years, Carlson hosted a prime-time show on Fox News, a nightly program that raked in an average of more than 3 million people each weeknight.

The bombastic host was taken off the air by the network earlier this month, just days after it settled a blockbuster defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems.

Carlson, who is still under contract with Fox, has said he plans to bring a new version of his former Fox News program to social media platform Twitter, though has not provided many details or specifics on format, length or content.

Tags Gallup Lester Holt media Rachel Maddow Rachel Maddow rankings Sean Hannity Trevor Noah Tucker Carlson Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  2. GOP voters flocking to Trump aren’t hungering for good vibes
  3. Rick Scott issues travel advisory for ‘socialists,’ warning Florida is ...
  4. Newsom knocks Target CEO for pulling LGBTQ merchandise from stores
  5. McCarthy, Dems temper expectations on debt-ceiling deal
  6. How US farmland became a battleground in the fight against China
  7. Sanders calls on Biden to use 14th Amendment to raise debt ceiling 
  8. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  9. Court sets hearing to consider suspending debt limit law as unconstitutional
  10. Trump faces intensifying legal problems
  11. Chinese citizens sue Florida over law that bans them from home, land ownership
  12. Tucker Carlson most popular individual Americans follow for news: survey
  13. Chicago mpox outbreak raises alarm over summer spread
  14. Watch live: Education officials testify on student loan forgiveness before ...
  15. Gaetz says most in GOP ‘don’t feel like we should negotiate with our ...
  16. The most popular college majors aren’t the highest-paying – these degrees ...
  17. Key Republican urges McCarthy, GOP to ‘hold the line’ in debt ceiling talks
  18. The top 10 GOP candidates for president 
Load more

Video

See all Video