trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

DeSantis launch interview nets 30 percent audience bump for Fox News

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/25/23 5:43 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/25/23 5:43 PM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an Iowa GOP reception on May 13, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Fox News received a big ratings bump Wednesday night, thanks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R)’s first live television interview after officially launching his 2024 campaign for president.

DeSantis sat for a wide-ranging interview for a half-hour with former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy (R), who serves as a weekend host on Fox News, filling in this week for its 8 p.m. hour that has been dubbed “Fox News Tonight.”

The interview netted an average of 2 million viewers, including 186,000 in the key 25-54 age demographic, the most of any program on cable news that evening.

Fox has experienced sharp ratings declines during the 8 p.m. hour since ousting former top host Tucker Carlson, whose conservative and at times controversial commentary consistently brought in around 3 million viewers per weeknight.

Fox remains the top-watched network on cable, with popular shows like “The Five” and “Gutfeld” outperforming top programs on competitor networks.

DeSantis’s interview with Gowdy came just minutes after a rocky rollout event with Elon Musk on a “Twitter Spaces” live stream, which at its peak never topped 1 million listeners after 20 minutes of technical difficulties and connectivity issues.

Tags Fox News Fox News Tonight Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Trey Gowdy Trey Gowdy Tucker Carlson Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  2. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  3. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  4. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  5. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  6. House leaves town with no debt ceiling deal
  7. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  8. DeSantis says he’ll consider pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump
  9. Boebert on birth control: ‘It’s cheaper to have a kid’
  10. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  11. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  12. Biden assures Americans on Social Security, VA as debt default date nears
  13. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  14. DeSantis scrambles to right the ship after rocky 2024 launch
  15. GOP senator vows to delay debt ceiling deal lacking ‘substantial reform’
  16. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for role in Jan. 6 ...
  17. Supreme Court narrows scope of EPA water protections
  18. 35 House conservatives pitch IRS and COVID-19 funding repeal to push back debt ...
Load more

Video

See all Video