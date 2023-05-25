trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Sean Spicer joins NewsNation as contributor 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/25/23 6:22 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/25/23 6:22 PM ET
FILE – In this April 27, 2019, file photo Sean Spicer attends the 2019 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington. Former White House press secretary Spicer is now a member of the U.S. Naval Academy’s Board of Visitors. Spicer was sworn in Monday, Dec. 2, during a board meeting in Annapolis, Md. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has joined NewsNation as a contributor.

He made his first appearance on the upstart cable news network Thursday, appearing on its recently launched political table talk show “The Hill” to discuss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s entrance into the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Spicer was the White House spokesperson for former President Trump and most recently served as a prime-time host on conservative cable channel Newsmax.

In a video posted online last month after his Newsmax show was canceled, Spicer teased a new venture, saying he wants to “expose the false narratives and the hypocrisy the mainstream media is pushing.”

NewsNation has been rapidly expanding in recent years, inking deals with leading talent like ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and longtime ABC News journalist Elizabeth Vargas to host shows in prime time. The network has made a massive push into politics and policy coverage, with a multi-million dollar expansion of its studios in Washington, D.C., and the hiring of a slew of new contributors, reporters and editorial staff.

The Chicago-based cable news company earlier this month hired former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who has emerged as a leading critic of the former president since leaving office, as a contributor following his previous stint at CBS. It also recently hired former Obama Director Johanna Maska and progressive pundit Chris Hahn.

NewsNation, which is owned by local television station giant Nexstar Media Group, launched “The Hill” this spring in a bid to capitalize on its August 2021 acquisition of The Hill newspaper, which was purchased for $130 million.

Updated at 6:34 p.m. EDT

Tags Chris Cuomo Elizabeth Vargas Mick Mulvaney NewsNation Ron DeSantis Sean Spicer Sean Spicer white house

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  2. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  3. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose war
  4. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  5. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  6. House leaves town with no debt ceiling deal
  7. Kavanaugh joins Supreme Court liberals in disagreeing with new wetlands test
  8. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  9. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  10. DeSantis says he’ll consider pardoning Jan. 6 defendants, including Trump
  11. DeSantis scrambles to right the ship after rocky 2024 launch
  12. Texas House panel advances articles of impeachment against AG Ken Paxton
  13. Biden assures Americans on Social Security, VA as debt default date nears
  14. GOP senator vows to delay debt ceiling deal lacking ‘substantial reform’
  15. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  16. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years for role in Jan. 6 ...
  17. GOP chair ‘speechless’ after senior FBI official says she hasn’t read ...
  18. Boebert on birth control: ‘It’s cheaper to have a kid’
Load more

Video

See all Video