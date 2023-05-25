Sean Spicer joins NewsNation as contributor 

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has joined NewsNation as a contributor.

He made his first appearance on the upstart cable news network Thursday, appearing on its recently launched political table talk show “The Hill” to discuss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s entrance into the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

Spicer was the White House spokesperson for former President Trump and most recently served as a prime-time host on conservative cable channel Newsmax.

In a video posted online last month after his Newsmax show was canceled, Spicer teased a new venture, saying he wants to “expose the false narratives and the hypocrisy the mainstream media is pushing.”

NewsNation has been rapidly expanding in recent years, inking deals with leading talent like ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and longtime ABC News journalist Elizabeth Vargas to host shows in prime time. The network has made a massive push into politics and policy coverage, with a multi-million dollar expansion of its studios in Washington, D.C., and the hiring of a slew of new contributors, reporters and editorial staff.

The Chicago-based cable news company earlier this month hired former Trump White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who has emerged as a leading critic of the former president since leaving office, as a contributor following his previous stint at CBS. It also recently hired former Obama Director Johanna Maska and progressive pundit Chris Hahn.

NewsNation, which is owned by local television station giant Nexstar Media Group, launched “The Hill” this spring in a bid to capitalize on its August 2021 acquisition of The Hill newspaper, which was purchased for $130 million.

