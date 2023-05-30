trending:

Host of ‘The Five’ challenges cast of ‘The View’ to ‘Family Feud’ competition 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/30/23 10:56 AM ET
Dana Perino onstage during 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on November 17, 2022 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Dana Perino, a former White House press secretary turned host of Fox News’ “The Five,” says she’s up for a little friendly competition with another popular table-talk program.

“I did ‘Jeopardy!’ for charity, and it was one of the most humiliating, most nerve-wracking things of my life,” Perino said Monday on the weekday program. “I would do ‘100,000 Pyramid,’ which used to be ‘$25,000 Pyramid’ but with … inflation. I always wanted to do that with Greg because I thought we would win. I saw Michael Strahan the other day, he is now the host. They used to come here for Thursday Night Football. I haven’t seen him in a while and I said if you ever do a charity thing, Greg and I are in there. I don’t know if Greg still wants to do it with me, but that was my goal.”

Perino says she has one other idea in mind.

“My other goal would be for ‘The Five’ to take on ‘The View’ [in Family Feud],” she said.

“I’d like to do ‘Family Feud,'” co-host Jessica Tarlov interjected.

“I love ‘Family Feud,'” added Jeanine Pirro, another co-host. “I definitely agree. I would love to do that. Plus, I love Steve Harvey.”

“The Five” is Fox’s top-rated opinion program for six quarters running, featuring commentary and segments sharply critical of liberals and Democrats.

ABC’s “The View” conversely holds a panel of mostly liberal commentators, whose discussions on politics, culture and other “hot topics,” earn regular rebukes from Fox personalities and other conservatives.

