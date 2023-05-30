‘Succession’ finale was watched by series-high 3 million viewers 

The series finale of hit HBO show “Succession” netted a season-high 2.9 million viewers — the most ever in the blockbuster show’s run.

The Emmy-award winning series is currently averaging 8.7 million viewers across the fourth season episodes, the network said, accounting for a jump of 1.5 million viewers compared to the third season.

The series, which follows the business and personal dealings of fictional media tycoon family Logan Roy and his adult children, is loosely based on the real-life Murdoch family that owns Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and a number of other media properties across the country.

Winning critical acclaim for its witty banter and thinly-veiled references to current events, “Succession” has been widely followed by people in media and political circles during its four seasons on the air.

The show’s creators have said they do not intend to renew the show for another season, with a cliff hanger in the episode’s final scene sparking widespread speculation online this week about how several plot lines are resolved.