Ocasio-Cortez says fake Twitter account impersonating her

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is warning her Twitter followers that an account claiming to be her is not actually real.

“FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on her official account Tuesday, referring to Twitter owner Elon Musk. “It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see.”

The account, which has amassed nearly 100,000 followers and is dubbed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody), has tweeted a number of times with false or misleading statements while claiming to be the congresswoman from New York.

In one message, the account wrote, “this might be the wine talking, but I’ve got a crush on [Musk].”

The Twitter CEO, whose account carries more than 141 million followers, responded to the message by tweeting a “fire” emoji at it.

Musk, who acquired Twitter last year, has come under scrutiny from media and tech watchdogs for his promotion of unfounded theories and partisan statements on politics, culture and other matters.