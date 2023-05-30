trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Ocasio-Cortez says fake Twitter account impersonating her

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/30/23 1:55 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/30/23 1:55 PM ET
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) addresses reporters during a press conference on Thursday, January 26, 2023 to discuss border polices under the Biden administration including Title 42.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is warning her Twitter followers that an account claiming to be her is not actually real.

“FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral. The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on her official account Tuesday, referring to Twitter owner Elon Musk. “It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see.”

The account, which has amassed nearly 100,000 followers and is dubbed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody), has tweeted a number of times with false or misleading statements while claiming to be the congresswoman from New York.

In one message, the account wrote, “this might be the wine talking, but I’ve got a crush on [Musk].”

The Twitter CEO, whose account carries more than 141 million followers, responded to the message by tweeting a “fire” emoji at it.

Musk, who acquired Twitter last year, has come under scrutiny from media and tech watchdogs for his promotion of unfounded theories and partisan statements on politics, culture and other matters.

Tags Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Elon Musk

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  2. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  3. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  4. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  5. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  6. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  7. Did we just dodge a recession?
  8. Key House conservative on debt deal: ‘There’s a reason Mitt Romney supports ...
  9. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  10. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  11. Paul proposes conservative alternative to debt deal that caps total spending
  12. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  13. Congress races to pass debt ceiling bill ahead of Monday deadline
  14. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  15. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  16. Manchin ‘absolutely’ thinks Congress will pass Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling ...
  17. DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job
  18. Ocasio-Cortez says fake Twitter account impersonating her
Load more

Video

See all Video