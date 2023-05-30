trending:

Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany

by Julia Shapero - 05/30/23 10:38 PM ET
Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for former President Donald Trump. (Scott W. Grau / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former President Trump slammed his onetime press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday, accusing her of providing the “wrong” poll numbers during an appearance on Fox News.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews. I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up,” Trump said in a Truth Social post, using his nickname for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“While 25 is great, it’s not 34,” he added. “She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

McEnany, who is now a co-host of Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” told host Jesse Waters on Tuesday night that polling in Iowa showed DeSantis “closing the gap” on the former president, after the Florida governor formally announced his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination last week.

It was not immediately clear which poll Trump and McEnany were referencing. A recent survey from Emerson College Polling showed the former president leading DeSantis by 42 points among Iowa voters. 

DeSantis rallied supporters outside of Des Moines on Tuesday, as he kicked off a four-day campaign swing through Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. Trump is set to arrive in the Hawkeye State later this week.  

The Hill has reached out to Fox News for comment.

