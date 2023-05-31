Lisa Ling joins CBS as contributor

Veteran journalist and television personality Lisa Ling is joining CBS News as a contributor.

Ling will contribute across CBS News’s broadcasts and platforms, including its flagship morning program and nightly evening newscast, the network said.

“Lisa delivers some of the most authentic, human and revealing interviews because of how she embeds with communities and the people she covers,” Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations said in a statement. “It gives her and us a chance to communicate the pulse of the country and the world in a more experiential way.”

Ling spent more than eight years as the executive producer of “This Is Life with Lisa Ling” for CNN, a documentary series where she covered a wide range of issues, including sex trafficking, motorcycle gangs, religion and gun violence.

CNN cut ties with Ling following its merger with Warner Bros. Discovery last year. Before CNN, Ling spent six years as the executive producer and host of “Our America” for Oprah Winfrey’s OWN channel.

Ling, who will be based in Los Angeles, will begin with CBS later this summer.