trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Fox’s Brit Hume runs to McEnany’s defense: Trump attack ‘immature’ 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/31/23 10:44 AM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/31/23 10:44 AM ET

Fox News political analyst Brit Hume tore into former President Trump over his recent attack on Kayleigh McEnany, his former press secretary who now is a host on Fox News.

“Imagine being so immature as to attack your former press secretary, who was nothing if not loyal, for allegedly misquoting a poll number,” Hume, one of the network’s leading pundits for political coverage, wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Hume was referencing a late-night social media post from Trump in which he blasted McEnany for understating his lead in Republican primary polls.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote. “She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

McEnany was a staunch defender of the former president in the days following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

She has since signed a deal with serve as a co-host of Fox’s daytime talk program “Outnumbered,” recently performing a stint as a guest host in prime time during the hour formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson.

Trump has for months been railing against Fox’s leadership over its coverage of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his top Republican primary opponent, though Trump is slated to join Fox host and personal friend Sean Hannity for a town hall event in Iowa on Thursday evening.

McEnany, during a radio interview earlier this month, predicted Trump’s lead over his other rivals for the GOP nomination would shrink once DeSantis announced he was getting in the 2024 race.

Earlier Wednesday, Fox host Brian Kilmeade, a noted supporter of the former president, called Trump’s attack on McEnany “insane.”

“For example, attacking Kayleigh McEnany is insane,” Kilmeade said. “She was one of the best press secretaries ever. … She was fantastic, but she’s an analyst now. She doesn’t work for any campaign.”

Updated: 11:49 a.m.

Tags Brian Kilmeade Brit Hume Brit Hume Donald Trump Fox News Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. Debt ceiling live updates: McCarthy faces more ‘no’ votes
  3. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  4. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  5. Utah Republican announces resignation from Congress
  6. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  7. Fox’s Brit Hume runs to McEnany’s defense: Trump attack ‘immature’ 
  8. McConnell to face off with conservative opponents on debt ceiling bill
  9. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  10. Amazon workers planning walkout at Seattle headquarters
  11. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  12. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s voting against debt limit bill
  13. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  14. White House, GOP both claim victory on student loans in debt limit bill
  15. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  16. ‘No’ votes: These House Republicans say they will vote against debt ceiling ...
  17. McCarthy’s future on the line as he whips debt ceiling deal
  18. The Roberts Court takes aim at the Establishment Clause
Load more

Video

See all Video