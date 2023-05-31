Fox’s Brit Hume runs to McEnany’s defense: Trump attack ‘immature’ 

Fox News political analyst Brit Hume tore into former President Trump over his recent attack on Kayleigh McEnany, his former press secretary who now is a host on Fox News.

“Imagine being so immature as to attack your former press secretary, who was nothing if not loyal, for allegedly misquoting a poll number,” Hume, one of the network’s leading pundits for political coverage, wrote in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Hume was referencing a late-night social media post from Trump in which he blasted McEnany for understating his lead in Republican primary polls.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote. “She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”

McEnany was a staunch defender of the former president in the days following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

She has since signed a deal with serve as a co-host of Fox’s daytime talk program “Outnumbered,” recently performing a stint as a guest host in prime time during the hour formerly occupied by Tucker Carlson.

Trump has for months been railing against Fox’s leadership over its coverage of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his top Republican primary opponent, though Trump is slated to join Fox host and personal friend Sean Hannity for a town hall event in Iowa on Thursday evening.

McEnany, during a radio interview earlier this month, predicted Trump’s lead over his other rivals for the GOP nomination would shrink once DeSantis announced he was getting in the 2024 race.

Earlier Wednesday, Fox host Brian Kilmeade, a noted supporter of the former president, called Trump’s attack on McEnany “insane.”

“For example, attacking Kayleigh McEnany is insane,” Kilmeade said. “She was one of the best press secretaries ever. … She was fantastic, but she’s an analyst now. She doesn’t work for any campaign.”

