Newsmax host dings Trump on McEnany criticism 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 05/31/23 1:52 PM ET
Newsmax host Rob Finnerty offered a rare criticism of former President Trump this week after his attacks on his former press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, who is now a host on Fox News.

“I don’t like it, especially with somebody like Kayleigh McEnany, who’s seemingly so loyal to her former boss,” Finnerty said Wednesday on the small conservative network. “She does work at Fox News. We know what happened with Tucker Carlson.”

“Something’s going on over there,” he added. “Who knows what she’s being told to say. It happens.”

Trump caught a number of media and political observers by surprise late Tuesday when he offered a blistering rebuke of McEnany following an appearance she made during one of Fox’s prime-time shows to talk about the former president’s polling ahead of the 2024 Republican presidential primary.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social website. “She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll.”

“The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!” he added at the time.

McEnany — who served as White House press secretary from 2020 until the end of Trump’s presidency — was one of the former president’s most loyal supporters in his final days in office, defending him after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by his followers.

A number of right-wing media figures and leading conservatives, including McEnany’s colleagues at Fox, spent the day Wednesday defending her.

Newsmax is a less-watched competitor to Fox that has increased its profile since the 2020 election, primarily by boosting Trump and his allies.

