Fox News makes changes to weekend prime-time lineup 

Fox News is making significant changes to its weekend evening programming lineup.

“The Next Revolution,” with Steve Hilton, which aired at 9 p.m. Sunday will end its run as Hilton steps back from hosting the weekly show to “focus on his new California nonpartisan policy organization launching next week,” the network said.

Hilton will remain a contributor to the network while former South Carolina state Rep. Trey Gowdy’s “Sunday Night in America” program will replace Hilton’s show at 9 p.m.

Starting this weekend, the network’s prime-time lineup will begin at 7 p.m. with “The Big Weekend Show,” previously known as “The Big Saturday Show” and “The Big Sunday Show,” and will feature a rotation of network hosts and contributors discussing the news of the day.

At 10 p.m. Saturdays, a new program, dubbed “Fox News Saturday Night,” will offer “a lighter take on the news of the week,” the channel said, also featuring a rotating cast of Fox News personalities. Fox’s personality-driven weeknight and afternoon programs like “The Five” and “Gutfeld” have reaped major ratings success for the outlet in recent months.

The changes to Fox’s weekend prime-time lineup come just weeks after it sent shockwaves through the cable news ecosystem when it ousted former top pundit Tucker Carlson from his 8 p.m. show.

Since Carlson’s departure, the network has rotated several of its top personalities in the 8 p.m. weekday slot, which has lost significant viewership compared to when Carlson hosted the program — though still consistently beating out other channels within that hour.

A recent headline on the conservative Drudge Report website suggested Fox was planning to move popular host Sean Hannity into the 8 p.m. slot, a report the network denied at the time.

“No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up and there are multiple scenarios under consideration,” a spokesperson for the network said.