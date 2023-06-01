trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Fox News makes changes to weekend prime-time lineup 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/01/23 3:27 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/01/23 3:27 PM ET

Fox News is making significant changes to its weekend evening programming lineup.

“The Next Revolution,” with Steve Hilton, which aired at 9 p.m. Sunday will end its run as Hilton steps back from hosting the weekly show to “focus on his new California nonpartisan policy organization launching next week,” the network said.

Hilton will remain a contributor to the network while former South Carolina state Rep. Trey Gowdy’s “Sunday Night in America” program will replace Hilton’s show at 9 p.m.

Starting this weekend, the network’s prime-time lineup will begin at 7 p.m. with “The Big Weekend Show,” previously known as “The Big Saturday Show” and “The Big Sunday Show,” and will feature a rotation of network hosts and contributors discussing the news of the day.

At 10 p.m. Saturdays, a new program, dubbed “Fox News Saturday Night,” will offer “a lighter take on the news of the week,” the channel said, also featuring a rotating cast of Fox News personalities. Fox’s personality-driven weeknight and afternoon programs like “The Five” and “Gutfeld” have reaped major ratings success for the outlet in recent months.

The changes to Fox’s weekend prime-time lineup come just weeks after it sent shockwaves through the cable news ecosystem when it ousted former top pundit Tucker Carlson from his 8 p.m. show.

Since Carlson’s departure, the network has rotated several of its top personalities in the 8 p.m. weekday slot, which has lost significant viewership compared to when Carlson hosted the program — though still consistently beating out other channels within that hour.

A recent headline on the conservative Drudge Report website suggested Fox was planning to move popular host Sean Hannity into the 8 p.m. slot, a report the network denied at the time.

“No decision has been made on a new primetime line-up and there are multiple scenarios under consideration,” a spokesperson for the network said.

Tags Fox News news shows prime time Sean Hannity Steve Hilton Steve Hilton Trey Gowdy Tucker Carlson Weekend

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  2. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  3. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  4. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  5. Senate defense hawks hold up debt ceiling bill in protest of cuts, lack of ...
  6. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wild card in 2024 GOP race
  7. DeSantis snaps at reporter: ‘Are you blind?’
  8. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  9. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  10. ‘Soft food’ to ‘good faith’: How Biden and McCarthy came together on ...
  11. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  12. Trump pushes back on DeSantis argument about serving eight years in White House
  13. Pride Month feels different as threats, fear of violence grows
  14. The Roberts Court takes aim at the Establishment Clause
  15. House passes debt ceiling bill in big win for McCarthy: Five takeaways
  16. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  17. Fox News makes changes to weekend prime-time lineup 
  18. Debt ceiling vote recap: McCarthy lauds deal, pledges to get more work done
Load more

Video

See all Video