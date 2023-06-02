Trump rips Fox News for DeSantis coverage, says outlet ‘should embrace MAGA’

Former President Trump took a shot at Fox News on Friday, offering another rebuke of the cable news network over its coverage of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his top GOP rival.

“FOX should embrace MAGA,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Friday afternoon, claiming the network was taking a big hit in viewership “because the very smart, even brilliant, Magadonians know that, despite all the fake lip service, FoxNews is pushing Ron DeSanctus, or anyone else for that matter, because they hate the greatest ‘america first’ president to ever put on a suit and tie, me.”

“They are all globalists, and globalists will never, Make America Great Again!” the former president added.

Fox has for years consistently ranked as the top-rated cable news channel, though it has experienced a significant dip in its ratings during the 8 p.m. hour specifically after ousting popular pundit Tucker Carlson, a move that reportedly angered Trump and other members of his inner circle. The outlet nonetheless airs several of the top programs on cable, such as “The Five” and “Gutfeld,” which often feature plenty of pro-Trump commentary.

Sean Hannity, one of Fox’s top prime-time hosts and a longtime personal friend of Trump, hosted a town hall-style event with the former president Thursday evening, an event Trump used to bash his critics and promote his talking points.

Trump has been railing against Fox for weeks over its coverage of DeSantis, who raised eyebrows in media and political circles with a decision to make his 2024 campaign launch announcement via a Twitter Spaces event rather than with a traditional rally or media appearance.

Fox, on the night of the DeSantis event, panned the glitch-laden rollout hours before the Florida governor made an appearance on the network to tout his candidacy.

The relationship between Trump and Fox is one that will be closely watched by media and political observers in the coming weeks, particularly as it relates to the upcoming Republican primary debates, broadcasting rights to the widely watched events and whether Trump will participate.