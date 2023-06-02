trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Trump rips Fox News for DeSantis coverage, says outlet ‘should embrace MAGA’

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/02/23 5:50 PM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/02/23 5:50 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters before speaking at the Westside Conservative Breakfast, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Former President Trump took a shot at Fox News on Friday, offering another rebuke of the cable news network over its coverage of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his top GOP rival.

“FOX should embrace MAGA,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Friday afternoon, claiming the network was taking a big hit in viewership “because the very smart, even brilliant, Magadonians know that, despite all the fake lip service, FoxNews is pushing Ron DeSanctus, or anyone else for that matter, because they hate the greatest ‘america first’ president to ever put on a suit and tie, me.”

“They are all globalists, and globalists will never, Make America Great Again!” the former president added.

Fox has for years consistently ranked as the top-rated cable news channel, though it has experienced a significant dip in its ratings during the 8 p.m. hour specifically after ousting popular pundit Tucker Carlson, a move that reportedly angered Trump and other members of his inner circle. The outlet nonetheless airs several of the top programs on cable, such as “The Five” and “Gutfeld,” which often feature plenty of pro-Trump commentary.

Sean Hannity, one of Fox’s top prime-time hosts and a longtime personal friend of Trump, hosted a town hall-style event with the former president Thursday evening, an event Trump used to bash his critics and promote his talking points.

Trump has been railing against Fox for weeks over its coverage of DeSantis, who raised eyebrows in media and political circles with a decision to make his 2024 campaign launch announcement via a Twitter Spaces event rather than with a traditional rally or media appearance.

Fox, on the night of the DeSantis event, panned the glitch-laden rollout hours before the Florida governor made an appearance on the network to tout his candidacy.

The relationship between Trump and Fox is one that will be closely watched by media and political observers in the coming weeks, particularly as it relates to the upcoming Republican primary debates, broadcasting rights to the widely watched events and whether Trump will participate.

Tags 2024 campaign Donald Trump Fox News Iowa Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Sean Hannity Sean Hannity Tucker Carlson

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  2. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  3. DeSantis shouts down heckler at South Carolina rally
  4. Political winners and losers from the debt ceiling drama 
  5. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  6. Jordan, GOP ask DOJ to turn over details on FBI’s role in Trump investigation
  7. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  8. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  9. Here are the senators who voted against the bill to raise the debt ceiling
  10. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  11. Trump demands recusal of judge overseeing hush money criminal case
  12. When will you need to start repaying your student loans? Here’s what to know
  13. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  14. Trump rips Fox News for DeSantis coverage, says outlet ‘should embrace MAGA’
  15. GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin sparks laughter with ‘I don’t want ...
  16. RNC announces criteria to qualify for first 2024 presidential primary debate
  17. Biden ‘misunderestimated’ Kevin McCarthy, and it led to a major ...
  18. Ukraine battles sky-high expectations ahead of counteroffensive
Load more

Video

See all Video