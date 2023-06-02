Van Jones on Biden: ‘It seems kind of corny,’ but he’s doing pretty well

CNN commentator Van Jones said President Biden’s approach to politics “seems kind of corny” but claims the president has been largely successful in the aftermath of the White House and Republicans reaching a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

Jones said after Biden delivered an address from the Oval Office praising House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for his role in securing the deal that Biden has stuck to his approach and continued to be triumphant.

“Joe Biden just keeps being Joe Biden. He just does the same Joe Biden thing, and he keeps winning,” he said. “It is kind of strange, because he says, ‘Yeah, I like everybody. We can all get along, and Americans can always do great things, and you guys have a good night.'”

“And it seems kind of corny, but then you look at the record of all the bills that he’s passed,” Jones added, referencing legislative accomplishments from the Biden administration like the bipartisan infrastructure bill, the climate investment provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act.

Biden touted the deal, which will raise the debt ceiling until January 2025, during his remarks. The deal received some strong criticism from lawmakers mostly from the far right or progressive liberals, but it passed comfortably with bipartisan support in both houses of Congress.

“I think for those of us who expect something new or dramatic or exciting or interesting or different, he’s just like that old slugger,” Jones said. “He goes up there every time and hits a triple and then goes back to the dugout and hits another triple And you look at the scoreboard, and he’s doing pretty well.”

He added that various other issues have not yet been tackled that need to be, but they will be addressed through the “mode of a Joe Biden” where a bipartisan consensus is reached after ignoring the “nonsense.”

“Everybody gets a little bit of love. Everybody gets to go home with a cookie and a pat on the head from grandpa,” Jones said. “We do it all again next week.”