Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for praising DeSantis on Disney

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/05/23 12:12 PM ET
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) was booed by members of the studio audience watching “The View” on Monday after he praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and his recent battles with Disney.

“Disney and Ron have been in a combat zone over what I thought is the right issue, which is our young kids and what they are being indoctrinated with,” Scott said.

The remark sparked widespread jeers from the audience and loud boos.

“No, no, no, not here,” host Whoopi Goldberg shouted at the crowd. “I’m sorry, sir,” she said apologizing to Scott.

“Do not boo; this is ‘The View,'” Goldberg said turning to the crowd. “We accept, we don’t have to believe everything people say, but you cannot boo people here, please.”

DeSantis, a Republican presidential primary candidate like Scott, has repeatedly attacked Disney over what he has described as a “woke” agenda that is attempting to expose children to progressive ideology.

“If people don’t like what’s happening with a corporation, stop shopping there,” Scott said when pressed on if government should intervene in corporate policy on social issues.

