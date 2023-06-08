Gavin Newsom to sit with Fox News’s Hannity for interview

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) will sit with Fox News host Sean Hannity for an interview that will air next week, the network said Thursday.

The interview, which will mark the Democrat’s first on the conservative cable news channel in more than a decade, will take place at the governor’s mansion in Sacramento on June 12, and “encompass topics such as immigration, current issues in California, the economy, the 2024 presidential election,” Fox News said.

It will air during Hannity’s 9 p.m. nightly program.

Like many elected Democrats, Newsom has railed against Fox News for years, in one recent interview calling the channel’s popular prime-time lineup of opinion shows “a disgrace.”

“It’s a disgrace what they say, what these people say every single night,” Newsom said in January, speaking specifically about top hosts’ posture on guns and mass shootings.

“There’s xenophobia, they’re racial priming, what they have done to perpetuate crime and violence in this country, by scapegoating, and by doing not a damn thing about gun safety, not a damn thing for decades.”

Newsom previously warned that Democrats are getting “crushed” by the messaging being put forth on the channel, saying the network’s “ruthless” hosts “dominate the most important thing in American politics today, and that’s the narrative.”

Newsom, a leading Democrat who has been sharply critical of former President Trump, has said he does not have plans to run for president in 2024, despite some speculation he may seek higher office.