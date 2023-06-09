trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Media

Ex-Trump spokesperson Raj Shah out at Fox

by Julia Shapero - 06/09/23 2:33 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 06/09/23 2:33 PM ET

Former Donald Trump spokesperson Raj Shah left Fox Corp. in May, following the company’s massive $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

“Raj brought talent and creativity to his role at FOX. We appreciate his service and wish him the best on his next endeavor,” Fox spokesperson Brian Nick said in a statement.

Shah, who was serving as senior vice president at Fox Corp., was one of many executives and hosts whose internal messages were made public in the Dominion defamation lawsuit. 

After the election had been called for then-candidate Joe Biden, Shah’s “Brand Protection Unit Roundup” on Nov. 13, 2020, sent to Fox Corp. Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch, among others, reflected “strong conservative and viewer backlash to Fox that we are working to track and mitigate,” according to court documents from the Dominion lawsuit.

A separate court filing from the case states Shah led the Fox team that told network leadership that Fox News host Neil Cavuto’s actions represented a “brand threat” to the network, after Cavuto cut away from a White House press briefing also in November 2020.

Cavuto told viewers at the time that he could not “in good countenance continue to show you this,” as then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made false statements about voter fraud.

Updated at 5:04 p.m.

Tags Dominion Voting Systems Fox Corp Fox News Joe Biden Kayleigh McEnany Lachlan Murdoch Neil Cavuto Raj Shah

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Media News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five major revelations from Trump’s federal indictment
  2. Stunning UFO crash retrieval allegations deemed ‘credible,’ ‘urgent’ 
  3. Trump indicted on 37 counts in Mar-a-Lago case
  4. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  5. Trump rages on social media after 37-count indictment unsealed
  6. Jack Smith highlights ‘the scope and the gravity’ of charges against Trump
  7. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  8. READ: Trump indictment in classified documents case
  9. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  10. Watch live: Special counsel in Trump documents case delivers first remarks
  11. Trump shakes up legal team in documents case after indictment
  12. GOP sees conflict of interest in Trump indictment
  13. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  14. Mexico to explore ‘legal and diplomatic measures’ over Florida’s migrant ...
  15. McCarthy says Trump indictment will ‘disrupt the nation’
  16. Hillary Clinton responds to Trump indictment with ‘But Her Emails’ merch ...
  17. Special counsel to make first remarks on Trump indictment
  18. Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon assigned to his documents case
Load more

Video

See all Video