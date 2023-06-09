Ex-Trump spokesperson Raj Shah out at Fox

Former Donald Trump spokesperson Raj Shah left Fox Corp. in May, following the company’s massive $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

“Raj brought talent and creativity to his role at FOX. We appreciate his service and wish him the best on his next endeavor,” Fox spokesperson Brian Nick said in a statement.

Shah, who was serving as senior vice president at Fox Corp., was one of many executives and hosts whose internal messages were made public in the Dominion defamation lawsuit.

After the election had been called for then-candidate Joe Biden, Shah’s “Brand Protection Unit Roundup” on Nov. 13, 2020, sent to Fox Corp. Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch, among others, reflected “strong conservative and viewer backlash to Fox that we are working to track and mitigate,” according to court documents from the Dominion lawsuit.

A separate court filing from the case states Shah led the Fox team that told network leadership that Fox News host Neil Cavuto’s actions represented a “brand threat” to the network, after Cavuto cut away from a White House press briefing also in November 2020.

Cavuto told viewers at the time that he could not “in good countenance continue to show you this,” as then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany made false statements about voter fraud.

Updated at 5:04 p.m.